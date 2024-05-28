Begin typing your search...

PM Modi pays tributes to Savarkar on birth anniversary

Born in 1883 in Maharashtra, Savarkar was a writer and politician who gave shape to the ideology of Hindutva and is seen as an icon by politicians supportive of the idea.

ByPTIPTI|28 May 2024 4:22 AM GMT
Prime Minister Narendra Modi 

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary.

Tributes to Savarkar who dedicated his life in the service of mother land, Modi said on X.

