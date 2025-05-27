Begin typing your search...
PM Modi pays tributes to Nehru
Nehru is India's longest serving prime minister who was at the helm since its independence in August 1947 to till his death in 1964.
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary.
He said on X, "Tributes to our former PM, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary."
