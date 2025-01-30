PM Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary.

He said on X, "Tributes to Pujya Bapu on his Punya Tithi. His ideals motivate us to build a developed India. I also pay tributes to all those martyred for our nation and recall their service as well as sacrifices."

Gandhi, the most prominent face of India's freedom movement, was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on this day in 1948.