PM Modi pays homage to Tiruppur Kumaran, Subramaniya Siva on their birth anniversary

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid rich tributes to Tamil Nadu freedom fighters Tiruppur Kumaran and Subramaniya Siva on their birth anniversary.

“On this day, we remember and bow to two great sons of Bharat Mata, Tiruppur Kumaran and Subramaniya Siva. Both hail from the great state of Tamil Nadu and dedicated their lives to India's independence and awakening a spirit of nationalism,” PM Modi said on X.

Tiruppur Kumaran, he noted, attained martyrdom while holding India's national flag, and thus showed what unflinching courage and selfless sacrifice are. Subramaniya Siva, through his fearless writings and fiery speeches, instilled cultural pride and patriotism among countless youth, PM Modi said.

He said, “May these two great leaders’ contributions continue to inspire us all to work towards national development and unity.”