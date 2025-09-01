PM Modi meets President Putin; calls for ending Ukraine conflict as soon as possible

TIANJIN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday conveyed to Russian President Vladimir Putin that it is humanity's call to end the Ukraine conflict as soon as possible.

Modi and Putin held talks on the margins of the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in this Chinese port city.

We welcome all recent efforts to bring peace to Ukraine and hope that all the relevant sides will move forward "constructively", Modi said in his televised opening remarks.

The call of humanity is to end the conflict as soon as possible and find ways to bring permanent peace to the region, he said.

Modi also said that India is waiting to receive the Russian leader.

Putin is set to travel to India in December for summit talks with Modi.

India and Russia always moved forward shoulder-to-shoulder even in difficult times, Modi said.

He said close relations between India and Russia are significant for global peace, stability and prosperity.