PM Modi meets Japanese speaker, his delegation; discuss key areas of collaboration

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met a Japanese delegation comprising members of Parliament and business leaders and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in traditional manufacturing as well as modern domains such as semiconductors, EV, green and clean energy.

Modi received Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan Nukaga Fukushiro and his delegation, including members of the Japanese Parliament and business leaders representing major companies.

Modi said in a post on X, "Pleased to meet the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan, Nugaka Fukushiro, accompanying MPs and the business delegation. As two democracies and trusted partners with shared interests, we remain committed to deepening our Special Strategic and Global Partnership, including by promoting parliamentary exchanges, investments, skilling and mobility."

The meeting underscored the robust India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, highlighting key areas of collaboration and mutual interest, with focus on people-to-people cooperation, besides reiterating the importance of parliamentary exchanges between India and Japan, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement issued here.

They expressed satisfaction at the progress made on the current target of 5 trillion Japanese yen investment set between India and Japan for the period 2022-27 and discussed ways to further consolidate the business and economic ties for the period beyond 2027, it said.

The two sides also deliberated on how to strengthen cooperation in traditional manufacturing (monozukuri) as well as modern domains such as semiconductors, EV, green and clean energy.

They recognised the importance of the successful and timely completion of the flagship Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project, the PMO statement said.

Nukaga proposed that India and Japan nurture and train NextGen workforce in different trades, including by conducting training in Japanese language, culture and work practices, and underlined the role of the private sector also in these endeavours, according to the statement.

He said these resource persons would play the role of bridge between the two sides in times to come.

Modi highlighted the conducive business environment and reforms undertaken in India for more investment and technology from Japan and assured the visiting delegation full support of the government for these endeavours, the statement said.