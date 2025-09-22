PM Modi makes impossible possible: VP Radhakrishnan

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi can make the impossible possible, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan said on Monday, highlighting his relations with world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who have described the PM as their good friend.

Addressing an event to release two sets of speeches delivered by the prime minister, the vice president said, despite the United States imposing a 50 per cent tariff on India, Trump has always hailed Modi as his great friend.

Similarly, Chinese President Xi shares good relations with PM Modi "in spite of differences of international politics", the vice president said.

Addressing his first public event here after assuming the office of the vice president, Radhakrishnan, said, "Though 50 per cent duty has been put on India by America, Trump is always saying Modi ji is my great friend. Even in that situation, he has not said that I am against Modi. He is always telling I am for Modi."

Radhakrishnan stated that the prime minister is also a close friend of Russian President Putin.

"...at the same time, Xi also, in spite of the differences in international politics, is a good friend of Modi ji. That we have seen today," Radhakrishnan said and asserted "that is why he makes the impossible possible."

Referring to Modi's approach, he said the prime minister does things for the masses with a pure heart and does not expect anything in return.

Addressing the event, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chair Harivansh said the prime minister speaks the language of the people and speaks for them.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in the past, when government schemes were launched, they used to work as "band aid". But after Modi came to power, he turned around the mindset on a bigger scale of outreach of the schemes.

The Union Minister said Modi uses politics for public service, and every decision taken by him is based on the greater good of society.