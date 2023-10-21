PM Modi likely to visit poll-bound Mizoram on Oct 30 to campaign for BJP candidates

AIZAWL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Mizoram's Mamit town on October 30 to campaign for BJP candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in the state, a party leader said here on Saturday.

BJP president J P Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will also join the campaign trail for the November 7 polls in the state, he said.

"PM Modi is likely to visit Mamit town on October 30 and campaign for party candidates," BJP's Mizoram unit president Vanlalhmuaka told PTI.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will also campaign for party candidates, he said.

Rai will campaign in Silsury and Sarma will visit Mamit and Hachhek, he said, adding that the dates are being finalised.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who has been appointed as BJP's election in-charge for Mizoram, is currently camping in the state.

The BJP has fielded candidates in 23 seats with a special focus on linguistic minority areas, especially where the Bru and Chakma people live.

The party is contesting in two seats, out of 11 assembly constituencies within the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) area where there is a large presence of Mizos.

The BJP has released a list of 40-star campaigners for the Mizoram assembly polls.

Vanlalhmuaka, however, said that the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah is still uncertain.

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly will be held in a single phase on November 7 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Altogether, 174 candidates, including 40 each from the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and the Congress, have filed nominations.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be undertaken during the day and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 23.