PM Modi interacts with recipients of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the program organised to celebrate Veer Baal Diwas at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on Thursday. He met and interacted with 2024 recipients of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on 17 children, in seven categories, for their exceptional achievements at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre.

On this occasion, PM Modi will also launch Suposhit Gram Panchayat Abhiyan.

According to a release by the PMO, Suposhit Gram Panchayat Abhiyan aims to improve nutritional outcomes and well-being by strengthening the implementation of nutrition-related services and by ensuring active community participation.

The PMO release mentioned various initiatives will also be run across the nation to engage young minds, promote awareness about the significance of the day, and foster a culture of courage and dedication to the nation.

A series of online competitions, including interactive quizzes, will be organised through the MyGov and MyBharat Portals. Interesting activities like storytelling, creative writing, and poster-making, among others, will be undertaken in schools, child care institutions, and Anganwadi centres.

PM Modi on January 9, 2022, announced that December 26 would be marked as 'Veer Baal Diwas' as a tribute to the courage of Sahibzades (Guru Gobind Singh's sons) and their quest for justice.

Earlier, PM Modi also paid respect to the 'Sahibzadas' and remembered their bravery and sacrifice.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said that at a very young age, they stood firm in their faith and principles, inspiring generations with their courage and their sacrifice is a shining example of valour and a commitment to one's values.

"Today, on Veer Baal Diwas, we remember the unparalleled bravery and sacrifice of the Sahibzades. At a young age, they stood firm in their faith and principles, inspiring generations with their courage. Their sacrifice is a shining example of valour and a commitment to one's values. We also remember the bravery of Mata Gujri Ji and Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. May they always guide us towards building a more just and compassionate society," PM Modi's post reads.