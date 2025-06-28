PM Modi interacts with astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla

Begin typing your search...

    28 Jun 2025
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interaction with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is aboard the International Space Station as part of a commercial mission operated by Axiom Space (PTI)

    NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has interacted with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is aboard the International Space Station, according to the PMO.

    Shukla created history on Wednesday by embarking on a journey to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of a commercial mission operated by Axiom Space, along with three other astronauts.

    This marks the first space journey by an Indian astronaut in 41 years since Rakesh Sharma flew aboard a Russian spacecraft.

    PM ModiShubhanshu ShuklaAxiom-4 mission
