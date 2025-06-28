PM Modi interacts with astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has interacted with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is aboard the International Space Station, according to the PMO.

Shukla created history on Wednesday by embarking on a journey to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of a commercial mission operated by Axiom Space, along with three other astronauts.

This marks the first space journey by an Indian astronaut in 41 years since Rakesh Sharma flew aboard a Russian spacecraft.