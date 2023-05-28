PM Modi installs ‘Sengol’ in new Parliament House

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday installed the 'Sengol' in the new Parliament building ahead of the inauguration.

Modi arrived in Parliament premises and offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. He then along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla participated in the puja for the inauguration of the new building.

PM Modi then took the 'Sengol' and walked towards the new Parliament House with the Adheerams of several Mutts from Tamil Nadu to install it in the new building. Modi was accompanied by Speaker Birla to the new building.

Modi along with the Lok Sabha speaker then installed the Sengol in the new Parliament House.



The inaugural ceremony began with an early morning havan. Representatives of 25 political parties and many dignitaries, including chief ministers and ministers, are expected to attend the inauguration.



Twenty Opposition parties, including the Congress are boycotting the inauguration of the new four-storey Parliament House.

