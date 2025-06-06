PM Modi inaugurates world's highest railway bridge over Chenab in J-K

Begin typing your search...

    6 Jun 2025 5:06 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the Chenab bridge, the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab river, in Reasi district (PTI) 

    KATRA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab river, which was completed at a cost of Rs 1,486 crore in more than eight years.

    After the Chenab bridge, Modi also inaugurated India's first cable-stayed rail bridge over the river Anji. The prime minister then walked on the Chenab rail bridge holding the tricolour.

    Before the inauguration, Modi travelled in a rail engine coach to reach the spot.

    Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah were present on the occasion.

