    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 1,200-cr new terminal of Patna airport

    The PM unveiled the projects at a function at the Patna airport in the presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, among others.

    29 May 2025 5:47 PM IST
    PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the new terminal building of the Patna Airport and laid the foundation stone for a new civil enclave at the Bihta airport on the outskirts of the city.

    The new passenger terminal at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna was built at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore, while the civil enclave at the Bihta airport will be developed at Rs 1,410 crore.

    He arrived here on a two-day visit from West Bengal.

