PM Modi inaugurates Rajkot International Airport in Gujarat

RAJKOT: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Rajkot International Airport, the Greenfield Airport which has been developed in a total land area of more than 2500 acres at a cost of more than Rs 1400 crore. Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia was also present at the event.

The new airport has an amalgamation of modern technology and sustainable features, a press release issued by the Prime Minister's Office said. It further said that Prime Minister’s vision to improve air connectivity across the country will get a fillip with the development of the new International Airport in Rajkot.

The press release stated that the terminal building is GRIHA -4 compliant (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) and the New Terminal Building (NITB) is equipped with various sustainability features like Double Insulated Roofing System, skylights, LED Lighting, Low Heat Gain Glazing etc.

Rajkot’s cultural vibrancy has inspired the design of the terminal of the airport and it will depict art forms from Lippan art to Dandiya dance through its dynamic external façade and splendid interiors, the release said. The Airport will be an epitome of the local architectural heritage and will reflect the cultural glory of art and dance forms of Kathiawar region of Gujarat.

The new airport in Rajkot will contribute not only towards development of the local automobile industry of Rajkot but will also encourage trade, tourism, education and industrial sectors throughout Gujarat, the Prime Minister's Office said in the press release.