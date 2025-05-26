PM Modi in Gujarat for two-day visit; holds roadshow in Vadodara

VADODARA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a grand roadshow in Vadodara, with family members of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi also part of the enthusiastic crowd that welcomed him.

The prime minister started his two-day visit to Gujarat with a roadshow from the Vadodara airport to the Airforce station on the city's outskirts.

Family members of Colonel Qureshi, who came into the spotlight for holding regular press briefings about ‘Operation Sindoor’, were also present in the crowd that gathered to greet the prime minister.

Colonel Qureshi hails from Vadodara, and her parents, brother Mohammad Sanjay Qureshi and sister Shyna Sunsara, were at the roadshow.

People waved the tricolour and shouted slogans supporting the Indian Army and the prime minister when his cavalcade passed on the roadshow route.

He also leaned out of his car to greet the cheering crowds.

Women in red sarees, symbolising the colour of 'sindoor', showered flower petals on PM Modi at the roadshow.

During his two-day Gujarat visit, PM Modi is scheduled to take part in public events in Dahod, Bhuj and Gandhinagar and inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for a series of development projects costing over Rs 82,950 crore.

After reaching the Air Force station, the prime minister flew to Dahod to address a public event.

At Dahod, he visited a railway locomotive manufacturing unit, inaugurated the country's first 9,000 horsepower locomotive engine, a locomotive manufacturing shop and rolling stock workshop built at a cost of Rs 21,405 crore before addressing a public gathering near Dahod town.

The prime minister will travel to Bhuj town in Kutch district, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 33 projects worth Rs 53,414 crore.

The projects encompass key sectors such as Kandla Port infrastructure, solar energy, power transmission, and road and building development, the release stated.

In the evening, PM Modi, after his arrival at Ahmedabad airport from Bhuj, will hold a roadshow till Gandhinagar, where he will stay at the Raj Bhavan.

On Tuesday, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation for projects worth Rs 5,536 crore at an event in Mahatma Mandir convention centre in Gandhinagar, the release said.