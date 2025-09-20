Begin typing your search...

    PM Modi holds roadshow in Bhavnagar

    The roadshow began from the airport and covered a distance of one km before concluding at Gandhi Maidan, the venue of his public meeting.

    AuthorPTIPTI|20 Sept 2025 11:27 AM IST
    PM Modi holds roadshow in Bhavnagar
    X

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering during laying of foundation stone and inauguration of development works, in Darrang, Assam (PTI) 

    BHAVNAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday participated in a roadshow at Bhavnagar in his home state Gujarat.

    The roadshow began from the airport and covered a distance of one km before concluding at Gandhi Maidan, the venue of his public meeting.

    Modi waved to the people who gathered in large numbers on either side of the road and greeted him with flowers.

    Stages were set up on the route for performance of dance troupes.

    Victory banners for Operation Sindoor and posters thanking him for GST reforms were also put along the road.

    Narendra ModiGujaratRoadshow
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X