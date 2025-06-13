PM Modi holds review meeting with senior officials on Air India plane crash

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a review meeting with top officials of the Gujarat government after visiting the site of the Air India plane crash here.

The meeting was held at the GujSail building near the city airport.

During the meeting, PM Modi was briefed about the series of events that unfolded after the plane crash in which 265 people lost their lives on Thursday, and he also gave instructions to officials.

He visited the crash site and city civil hospital earlier in the day.

"We are all devastated by the air tragedy in Ahmedabad. The loss of so many lives in such a sudden and heart-breaking manner is beyond words. Condolences to all the bereaved families. We understand their pain and also know that the void left behind will be felt for years to come. Om Shanti," Modi said in a post on X.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Jal Shakti Minister and Gujarat BJP chief C R Paatil, and Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu were present at the meeting.

A Boeing 787 Dreamliner (AI 171), with 242 people on board, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, crashed into a medical college complex in the Meghaninagar area moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

One person survived the tragedy, while 241 on board, including 168 Indians, 53 British, seven Portuguese and one Canadian, were killed