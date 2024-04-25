"PM Modi has created a distinct identity in politics," says Jairam Thakur

CHAMBA: While addressing the workers in Sundla, Chamba, Himachal Pradesh Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur on Thursday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the ongoing Lok Sabha elections must elect such a leader who can empower the country and achieve new heights of development.

"Narendra Modi is the only leader who can unite the people of the country. The opposition doesn't even have a leader like him. Along with the country, the people of the world also want Narendra Modi to become the Prime Minister of India. He has created a distinct identity in politics in the country," said Thakur.

Jairam Thakur stated PM Modi has started the politics of timely delivery in the country. What he says he achieves in the stipulated time with complete transparency. This time he has set the target of making India developed. The entire country is confident that this target will be achieved within the defined time because this is Modi's guarantee.

BJP candidate Dr Rajeev Bhardwaj was also present with him during the address. He said that Chamba will always be the priority of PM Narendra Modi.

Jairam Thakur said that on one hand there is PM Modi who is moving forward with the vision of developing the country. Every person in India should have education, housing, employment, toilets, self-reliance, free electricity, free ration, excellent infrastructure, and excellent facilities.

Lashing out at the opposition, he said, "The leaders of the INDIA bloc are thinking of the development of their family. Poor and needy people are nowhere in the priority of such leaders. The country has chosen development and completely rejected nepotism. Big financial institutions of the world are saying that the development work done by PM Modi during his tenure of ten years is no less than magic."

The Leader of the Opposition in Himachal Pradesh said that Congress is trying to bring a new scheme to loot the people of the country. For this, their eyes have also become narrow on the heritage of the people. The opposition cannot succeed in the presence of PM Modi, he has promised every poor person in the country to keep every penny belonging to them safe and deliver it to them with complete transparency.

Jairam Thakur said that at this time Congress leaders are not showing any interest in contesting the elections. It is clear from this that the Congress leaders are seeing their crushing defeat. "In the one-and-a-half-year government in Himachal, Congress has only done things to hurt the people. They will have to suffer the consequences of this," he added.

He said that to take Himachal to the top, politics of development will have to be done instead of politics of revenge. Institutions like hospitals and schools were closed in Himachal Pradesh.

"Due to this students going to school have to travel a distance of several kilometres. More troubles have to be faced to go to the hospital. The government should just tell why they closed these institutions and what they got by troubling the common people. Due to this lockdown policy of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, people came to the streets. Their MLAs also got tired of being insulted by the Chief Minister and adopted the democratic method to express their displeasure. But the front pages are still blaming the MLAs and BJP instead of themselves. He should have resigned on moral grounds after losing the majority," he added.