"PM Modi has been sent to help Adani not poor": Rahul Gandhi mocks PM for 'sent by God' remark

UTTAR PRADESH: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "sent by God" remarks and said that PM Modi was sent by his "parmatma (his God)" to help industrialists, Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani and not poor.

This comes after PM Modi said in an interview that he (PM) had been "sent by parmatma" (God).

Addressing a rally in Deoria, Rahul Gandhi said that the God in whom PM Modi has faith hadn't sent him to serve farmers and laborers.

"Everyone else is biological but Narendra Modi ji is not biological. Modiji uper se tapak kr aai hai. Unko parmatma ne Hindustan bheja hai. He has been sent by his 'parmatma' to help Ambani and Adani but 'parmatma' has not sent him to help the farmers, labourers and poor people. If 'parmatma' had sent him then they (parmatma) would have asked him to help the poor and the farmers. Yeh kaise 'parmatma' hain? Yeh Narendra Modi ji wale 'parmatma hain (What kind of God is this? This is PM Modi's God)," Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress leader promised at the rally that he would tear apart the Agnipath scheme and throw it in a dustbin.

"He (PM Modi) says that there will be two kinds of soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country. One, a normal jawan or officer whose family will get a pension, status, and will get all other facilities. The other, a poor family's son who is named Agniveer; this Agniveer will neither get the status of 'shaheed' nor will he get any pension or any other facility. The INDIA bloc, if voted to power, will throw the Agnipath scheme into the dustbin. The Army does not want this scheme... this scheme is imposed by the PMO.

He further asserted that there is an INDIA bloc who wants to save the Constitution and on other side are those who want to finish the Constitution.

"The INDIA bloc will protect the Constitution with "dil, jaan aur khoon (heart, life and blood). Hum ek inch peeche nhi hatenge. Mar jaige, katt jaige but will not let anyone change the Constitution," he said.

The Congress leader further said the INDIA bloc government will end the 50 percent cap on reservation in government jobs and educational institutions.

He further said that the name of a woman from each family will be selected and on July 5, crores of women will get Rs 8,500 in their bank accounts.

"The INDIA bloc will form a government on June 4... On 5th July, Rs 8,500 will be credited to the bank accounts of crores of poor women in the country," he asserted.

Rahul Gandhi also said that if the INDIA bloc forms the government after June 4, it would open all closed industries and fill up three million job vacancies.

Rahul Gandhi was addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the ongoing Lok Sabha elections are for the future generations.

"This election is not just for us but also for our future generations...Roti, Kapda aur Makaan lekin sabse pehle humein bachana hai samvidhaan...Jo sunate rahe mann ki baat, ab hogi samvidhaan ki baat," he said.

As per the seat agreement between the Samajwadi Party and Congress in Uttar Pradesh, Congress is contesting on 17 seats and the Samajwadi Party has the remaining 63 seats in the electorally crucial state.

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP emerged triumphant, securing 62 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, supplemented by two seats clinched by its ally Apna Dal (S). Mayawati's BSP managed to secure 10 seats, while Akhilesh Yadav's SP garnered five. Conversely, the Congress party secured only one seat.

In the last phase of Lok Sabha elections, Uttar Pradesh's 13 constituencies will vote on June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.