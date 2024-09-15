PM Modi greets people on Onam

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on Onam, a festival associated with harvest and the homecoming of king Mahabali in Kerala.

"Wishing everyone a joyous Onam. May there be peace, prosperity and wellness all over," Modi said on X.

"This festival celebrates the glorious culture of Kerala and is marked enthusiastically by the Malayali community all over the world," the prime minister said.