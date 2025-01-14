Begin typing your search...

    PM Modi greets people on Makar Sankranti, Bihu

    AuthorPTIPTI|14 Jan 2025 10:31 AM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

    NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Tuesday.

    Modi wished new energy and enthusiasm to everyone, and also greeted people on Magh Bihu, a harvest festival celebrated in Assam.

    He said on X, "We celebrate the abundance of nature, the joy of harvest and the spirit of togetherness. May this festival further the spirit of happiness and togetherness."

    Prime Minister Narendra ModiMakar Sankranti
    PTI

