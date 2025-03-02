Begin typing your search...
PM Modi greets people as Ramzan begins
He said on X, "As the blessed month of Ramzan begins, may it bring peace and harmony in our society."
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the start of the holy Islamic month of Ramzan on Sunday.
He added, "This sacred month epitomises reflection, gratitude and devotion, also reminding us of the values of compassion, kindness and service. Ramzan Mubarak!"
