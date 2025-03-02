PM Modi greets people as Ramzan begins

Begin typing your search...

    He said on X, "As the blessed month of Ramzan begins, may it bring peace and harmony in our society."

    2 March 2025
    NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the start of the holy Islamic month of Ramzan on Sunday.

    He added, "This sacred month epitomises reflection, gratitude and devotion, also reminding us of the values of compassion, kindness and service. Ramzan Mubarak!"

