PM Modi greets Manmohan Singh on birthday

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted his predecessor and Congress leader Manmohan Singh on his 92nd birthday.

He said on X, "Birthday greetings to former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray that he is blessed with a long and healthy life."

Singh was India's prime minister between 2004 and 2014, and was the country's finance minister in the government headed by P V Narasimha Rao during 1991-96, a period marked by transformative economic reforms.