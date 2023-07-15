PM Modi gifts sandalwood sitar to French President Macron

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a sandalwood sitar to French President Emmanuel Macron during his visit to France. The Prime Minister also presented gifts to the French President's spouse, the Prime Minister of France, the President of the French Senate and the President of the French National Assembly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a Sandalwood Sitar to French President Emmanuel Macron.

This unique replica of the musical instrument Sitar is made of pure sandalwood. The art of sandalwood carving is an exquisite and ancient craft that has been practised in Southern India for centuries. This decorative replica carries images of Goddess Saraswati, holding the musical instrument called the Sitar (Veena), the Goddess of knowledge, music, art, speech, wisdom, and learning, as well as the image of Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles. The piece is illustrated with peacocks – the national bird of India and embellished with intricate carvings that reflect the myriad motifs from Indian culture.

Brigitte Macron, the President's Spouse, was presented with a Pochampally Ikat in Sandalwood Box. Pochampally silk ikat fabric, hailing from the town of Pochampally in Telangana, India, is a mesmerizing testament to India's rich textile heritage. Renowned for its intricate designs and vibrant colours, the Pochampally silk ikat saree encapsulates the beauty, craftsmanship, and cultural heritage of India, making it a true treasure in the world of textiles.

The Ikat silk fabric was presented in a decorative Sandalwood Box. Sandalwood, known for its aromatic qualities and beautiful grain, is meticulously carved to create intricate designs on the surface of the boxes. The carvings often depict traditional motifs, floral patterns, or scenes from history. Prime Minister of France Élisabeth Borne was gifted with a Marble Inlay Work Table.

'Marble Inlay Work' is one of the most attractive artworks done on marble, using semi-precious stones. The base marble is found in Makrana, a town in Rajasthan, famous for high-quality marble. The semi-precious stones used on it are procured from different parts of Rajasthan and other cities of India. The delicate process involves cutting and engraving semi-precious stones on marble manually. Small pieces of different semi-precious stones are then cut delicately to match the shapes. These small pieces are then slipped into grooves, making the marble furniture piece a beautiful and colourful masterpiece of art.

President of French Senate Gerard Larcher was gifted a sandalwood Hand Carved Elephant Ambavari. The decorative elephant figure is made of pure sandalwood. These exquisite figurines, meticulously carved from fragrant sandalwood, capture the grace and majesty of these magnificent creatures. These sandalwood elephant figures hold a special place in Indian culture, symbolizing wisdom, strength, and good fortune.

These beautifully carved figurines serve as a reminder of the harmony between nature, culture, and art. Hand Knitted Silk Kashmiri Carpet was gifted to Yaël Braun-Pivet, President of the French National Assembly.

The hand-knitted silk carpets from Kashmir are famous all over the world for their softness and craftsmanship. The colours of the Silk Kashmiri carpet and its intricate knotted details differentiate it from any other carpet. Characteristically, Kashmiri silk carpets have an amazingly innate attribute of displaying different colours when viewed from different angles or sides. Often the colours tend to have a day-and-night variation in shades that seem to impart an illusion of viewing two carpets instead of the actual one carpet.