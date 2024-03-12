PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat trains for 10 different routes from Ahmedabad

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off 10 high-speed Vande Bharat trains across the country from Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

In a major boost to the Railway infrastructure, connectivity and the petrochemicals sector, the Prime Minister visited DFC's Operation Control Centre in Ahmedabad laid the foundation stone and dedicated a slew of railway and Petrochemicals projects worth over Rs 1,06,000 crores.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of Railway Workshops, Loco Sheds, Pit lines/ Coaching Depots; the Phaltan - Baramati New line; Electric Traction System upgradation work and dedicated to the nation two new sections of the Dedicated Freight Corridor between New Khurja to Sahnewal (401 Rkm) section of Eastern DFC and New Makarpura to New Gholvad section (244 Rkm) of Western DFC; Western DFC's Operation Control Center (OCC), Ahmedabad.

PM Modi also flagged off ten new Vande Bharat trains between Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam, Mysuru- Dr MGR Central (Chennai), Patna- Lucknow, New Jalpaiguri-Patna, Puri-Visakhapatnam, Lucknow - Dehradun, Kalaburagi - Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru, Ranchi-Varanasi, Khajuraho- Delhi (Nizamuddin).

The Prime Minister flagged off the extension of four Vande Bharat trains. Ahmedabad-Jamnagar Vande Bharat is being extended till Dwarka, Ajmer- Delhi Sarai Rohilla Vande Bharat is being extended till Chandigarh, Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat is being extended till Prayagraj and Thiruvananthapuram- Kasargod Vande Bharat is being extended till Mangaluru; and two new passenger trains between Asansol and Hatia and Tirupati and Kollam stations.

He also flagged off freight trains on the Dedicated Freight Corridor from various locations - New Khurja Jn, Sahnewal, New Rewari, New Kishangarh, New Gholvad, and New Makarpura.

He dedicated to the Nation 50 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras at Railway Stations. These Jan Aushadi Kendras will offer affordable and quality generic medicines to the people.

The Prime Minister also dedicated 51 Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminals to the Nation. These terminals will promote seamless movement of goods between different modes of transportation.

Prime Minister Modi dedicated to the nation 1045 Rkm of Automatic Signaling in 80 sections. This upgrade will enhance the safety and efficiency of train operations.

Prime Minister dedicated to the nation's Digital Controlling of Railway stations at 2646 stations. This will improve the operational efficiency and safety of the trains.

The Prime Minister dedicated 35 Rail Coach Restaurants to the nation. The Rail Coach restaurant aims to cater to the needs of passengers and the public apart from generating non-fare revenue for railways.

Prime Minister dedicated more than 1500 One Station One Product Stalls to the nation spread across the country. These stalls will promote local products and generate income for local artisans and businesses.

The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation Solar Powered Stations/buildings at 975 locations. This initiative will contribute to India's renewable energy goals and reduce the railways' carbon footprint.

He laid the foundation stone of the Petrochemicals complex of Petronet LNG including Ethane and Propane handling facilities worth over Rs. 20,600 crores at Dahej, Gujarat. Setting up the Petrochemicals complex in proximity to the existing LNG regasification terminal would result in significant savings in the capex and the opex cost of the project.

Implementation of the project is likely to create an opportunity for direct and indirect employment to the tune of 50,000 persons during the execution phase and an opportunity of employment of over 20,000 persons during its operational phase ushering in huge socio-economic benefits in the region.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for Ekta Malls in two states; Gujarat and Maharashtra worth around Rs 400 crores.

Meanwhile, Ekta malls celebrate and support the rich and diverse heritage of Indian handlooms, handicrafts, traditional products and ODOP products. Ekta malls are a symbol of the unity and diversity of India, as well as a catalyst for the development and empowerment of our traditional skills and sectors.