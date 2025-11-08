Begin typing your search...

    PM Modi flags off 4 new Vande Bharat trains from Banaras railway station

    AuthorPTIPTI|8 Nov 2025 9:12 AM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express trains at the railway station, in Varanasi. Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (PTI)

    VARANASI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off four new Vande Bharat Express trains here from the Banaras railway station.

    The new Vande Bharat Express trains will operate on the Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi and Ernakulam-Bengaluru routes.

    The semi-high-speed trains will significantly reducing travel time between major stations, enhance regional mobility, promote tourism and support economic activity across the country, according to an official statement.

    The Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat will connect prominent cultural and religious destinations including Varanasi, Prayagraj and Chitrakoot, officials said.

