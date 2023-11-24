PM Modi dials Uttarakhand CM; inquires about condition of workers trapped inside Uttarkashi tunnel

UTTARKASHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhamion the phone and sought information about the ongoing rescue operation of 41 workers trapped at the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi since November 12.

According to the Uttrakhand government, PM Modi also inquired about the condition of the workers and gave some important instructions to CM Dhami.

"Information was taken about the rescue operation...The PM also inquired about the condition of the workers trapped inside the tunnel and the food and daily routine items provided to them. Information was also taken about the condition and safety of the personnel engaged in relief and rescue work..." the Department of Information and Public Relations of Uttarakhand said.

On November 12, a portion of the under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot collapsed and debris falling in the 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel trapped 41 labourers inside.

The workers are trapped in a 2 km-built portion, which is complete, including concrete work that provides safety to the workers.

"The Chief Minister informed him that this tunnel is being constructed using the New Austrian Tunnel Method. He told the PM that the work is being hampered when items made of steel come in front of the auger machine.

In such a situation, all the blockages are being removed by the workers by stopping the auger machine and then taking it out, due to which the process is taking time," the official release said.

It further said that PM Modi gave special instructions to the Chief Minister that when the workers come out of the tunnel, special attention should be paid to their health check-ups and medical care.

CM Dhami also informed the Prime Minister that along with monitoring the ongoing relief and rescue operations in the Silkyara Tunnel at the ground level. Earlier on Friday too, the PM spoke to CM Dhami over the over to take stock of the situation at the operation site.

As rescue operation to evacuate the workers has been facing several hindrances. The recent obstruction includes the development of cracks on the platform on which the US-made drilling machine was mounted. However, as per the officials, it has been strengthened using an accelerating agent for rapid hardening of concrete, and the rescue operations is expected to resume shortly.

To give an emergent safe passage of the workforce for pipe pushing activities by auger machine, from near the pipe drilling machine, an escape passage by way of placing concrete culvert block, hume pipe and steel pipe for a length of 67 m (187 m to 120 m) has been taken up and work has been completed.