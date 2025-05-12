PM Modi delivered on promise of 'action beyond imagination' against terrorists: BJP

NEW DELHI: The BJP asserted on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has delivered on his promise of inflicting on terrorists behind the Pahalgam terror strike a punishment beyond their imagination and razing to the ground their safe havens.

Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra noted that Modi had vowed that India will take out terrorists in their homes and tear down the terror sites.

"PM Modi's decision and our armed forces' indomitable courage have razed the terror sites to the ground. It was a promise of Modi," he said, adding that Operation Sindoor launched on May 7 has met 100 per cent of its targets.

The kind of military and non-military action India has taken under the operation is unprecedented, and has sent a decisive message in its war against terrorism, he added.

Even Islamic countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE have backed and Pakistan stands isolated globally, Patra claimed, adding that India has shown that no part of the neighbouring country is beyond its reach.

To a question about the vicious trolling of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri by a section of right-wing activists after India and Pakistan agreed to stop military actions, Patra said his party respects everyone, be it armed forces or bureaucrats, associated with the operation.

Social media is a tool but it cannot be a basis for the country to decide its course of action, he added.

Misri was forced to make his account on X private, restricting access to only confirmed followers, after he and his family members were targeted by trolls.

Patra said India can say with pride that Operation Sindoor met its target 100 per cent and lauded the national unity behind the armed forces action.

Not only did India kill over 100 terrorists across nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, its subsequent action in retaliation to Pakistani response destroyed 11 air bases in the country, he said.

In one of these attacks on air bases, over 50 Pakistani soldiers were killed, he claimed, adding that for the first time a country destroyed the air bases of a nuclear-powered nation.

He said Pakistan has lost under Operation Sindoor nine terror sites, 11 air bases, over 100 terrorists, 50 soldiers and its honour.

The BJP leader said India and Pakistan have arrived at an understanding to stop military actions but India will break it in case of future terror attacks.