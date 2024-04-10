PM Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath extend wishes on Eid-al-Fitr

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his wishes on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr.May this occasion further spread the spirit of compassion, togetherness and peace. May everyone be happy and healthy. Eid Mubarak!"

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also wished people on the occasion and said that the festival brings the message of happiness and reconciliation.

"The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr brings the message of happiness and reconciliation. This festival of happiness not only strengthens social unity but also increases the feeling of mutual brotherhood. This festival gives the message of peace and harmony. On the festival of Eid, everyone should take a pledge to further strengthen harmony and social harmony," CM Yogi said.

Meanwhile, the security arrangements have been tightened in Uttar Pradesh in view of the Eid festivities, the police said on Wednesday.

Amitabh Yash, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Special Task Force, Uttar Pradesh said that meetings were held with religious leaders to ensure the peaceful conduct of the festivities in the state.

"Tomorrow on April 11, the important festival of Eid will be celebrated across the country. In view of the Eid festival, elaborate arrangements have been made by the police, talks have been held with all the religious leaders and it has been made clear to everyone that the Eid festival is to be celebrated traditionally and no public place is to be disrupted and instructions regarding offering namaz have been given and asked to ensure the prayers are held inside mosque premises only," the ADGP (L&O) said.

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The festival is of great significance due to the moon sighting which has been part of Islamic culture for a long time. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad used to wait for news of sightings of the crescent moon as it indicated the beginning of a new month.

Ending the holy month of Ramzan and starting a new spiritual journey also marks the beginning of a new Islamic year. Eid-ul-Fitr marks the month-long Ramzan fasting and the beginning of Shawwal which is the tenth month per the Islamic calendar.

Since the observance of the moon is essential for ending Ramzan month and celebrating Eid, it is celebrated in different parts on different days usually with a one-day difference.