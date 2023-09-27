'PM Modi, CM Shivraj have suppressed screams of daughter amidst election speeches'

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condemned the horrific incident of a 12-year-old girl's rape in Madhya Pradesh and slammed the BJP government, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan "have suppressed the screams of the daughters" amidst election speeches.

In a post on X, Gandhi said: "The horrific crime committed against a 12 year old girl in Madhya Pradesh is an attack to the heart of Mother India. Madhya Pradesh has the highest number of crimes against women and rape against minor girls."

He said not only criminals, who are behind the heinous crime, are the culprits but "the incapable BJP government is also responsible as it has failed to protect its daughters".

"There is no justice, no law and order and no rights – today, the entire country is ashamed of the condition of the daughters of Madhya Pradesh. But the Chief Minister of the state and the Prime Minister of the country have no shame at all - they have suppressed the screams of their daughters amidst election speeches, hollow promises and false slogans," he alleged.

His remarks came a day after a mentally-challenged minor girl was brutally raped, and faced people's apathy as she was left semi-naked on the roadside seeking help in Ujjain. In viral footage, the victim, who was in a semi-naked condition and bleeding, was seen approaching a man for help, who shoos her away. As per the report, while wandering on the streets, she knocked on several doors to seek help but no one helped her. Eventually she reached an ashram and a priest there suspected her to be a case of sexual violence, covered her with a towel and rushed her to the district hospital. The medical examination confirmed rape.

After primary treatment of the victim, doctors referred her to Indore for surgery as her private parts were brutalszed. The reports also said that a cop donated blood as she needed blood transfusion urgently to survive and her condition is now learnt to be stable.

The fresh incident has given the Congress ammo to target the ruling BJP ahead of the high octane Assembly election later this year as it questions the Chouhan government over crimes against women, tribals and the Dalits in the state.