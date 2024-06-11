PM Modi changes cover, profile photos on X after taking oath as Prime Minister for third consecutive term

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday updated his profile and cover images on social media platform X on Tuesday, two days after taking oath as Prime Minister. The cover image of PM Modi's X handle has all his cabinet ministers whereas the profile image has his photo in a white kurta and churidar with a yellow half jacket.

Meanwhile, the new cover image of the Prime Minister Office's (PMO) showed the photo of PM Modi in which he bowed and respectfully touched the Constitution of India with his forehead in the Sanvidhan Sabha (Centre Hall of Parliament). Narendra Modi took the oath on June 9 in Rashtrapati Bhavan as the PM of India for the third consecutive term.

The oath ceremony was attended by leaders from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Narendra Modi, followed by other members of his team of ministers. Apart from two terms as Prime Minister beginning 2014, Narendra Modi also has the distinction of being the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat with his term spanning from October 2001 to May 2014.

His previous two terms as Prime Minister have been marked by several key initiatives, including Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Housing for All, Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Man Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, UDAN, Make in India. Under PM Modi's leadership, BJP-led NDA governments have worked to create next-generation infrastructure be it in terms of more highways, railways, i-ways and waterways.

PM Modi has also given special attention to India's rich history and culture and is passionate about environmental causes. The BJP won an absolute majority on its own in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls winning 282 and 303 seats respectively. PM Modi leads an NDA coalition with 292 seats in the Parliament and has laid thrust on making India a developed nation by 2047.