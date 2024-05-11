PM Modi changed definition of politics, shifted it from appeasement to development: JP Nadda

KURNOOL: Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda, while addressing a rally on Saturday, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed the definition and culture of politics and now instead of appeasement and religion, politics of development has started in the country.

"In the last 10 years, under the leadership of PM Modi, the definition of politics has changed, the culture has changed and the way of working has changed. There was a time when the politics of appeasement, caste and religion was prevalent in the country but PM Modi started the politics of development. Everyone will get justice, there will be no appeasement of anyone," said Nadda in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.

Enumerating developmental works including those for farmers, PM Modi said, "Because of the leadership of Modi ji, villages have strengthened, farmers have been empowered, Dalits have got respect, the aspirations of the youth have got wings, and women have been empowered. 80 crore+ people are being provided free ration in the country. Around 25 crore people have been lifted from poverty over the years."

"Under PM Awas Yojana, 4 crore houses have been constructed. Choose our candidate, and three crore more houses will be constructed in the next three years. The Govt of Jagan has attempted to stop us from providing houses to the poor. Vote for our candidate to send Jagan back to his home which will ensure you get benefits from the PM Awaas Yojana," Nadda said.

Further hitting out at Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and his government on issues like migration, sand mafia, land mafia, liquor mafia and corruption, Nadda urged people to vote for BJP and bring PM Modi at the Centre.

"We have been informed that a lot of people migrate from this region in November, and it should be resolved. Vote out Jagan Govt, and I assure you we will take care of this issue. Jagan's Govt is involved in corruption. It's a govt of sand mafia, land mafia, liquor mafia. Such a government should not be allowed to govern! It's about time to vote out people who are hindering the development of Andhra Pradesh and choose PM Modi at the Centre!" said Nadda.

In Andhra Pradesh, Assembly and Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to take place simultaneously on May 13. The counting of the votes for the both election will take place on June 4.

The principal opposition party TDP will take on the ruling YSRCP. TDP has an alliance with the Jana Sena Party and the BJP.

Andhra Pradesh has 25 Lok Sabha seats. In the 2019 Assembly elections, the YSRCP won with a thumping majority of 151 seats, while the TDP was confined to 23 seats. In the Lok Sabha polls, the YSRCP won 22 seats, while the TDP could only win three seats.