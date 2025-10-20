PM Modi celebrates Diwali with Navy personnel onboard INS Vikrant

PANAJI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with naval personnel onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, which he described as a towering symbol of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

Modi arrived here on Sunday evening and boarded the home-built aircraft carrier off the coast of Goa. The entire journey was done in a discreet manner, sources said.

"Today, on one side I have infinite horizons and infinite sky, and on the other side I have this giant, INS Vikrant, embodying infinite powers. The glow of the sun's rays on the ocean's waters is like the Diwali lamps lit by brave soldiers," the prime minister said.

Sunday evening was spent watching air exercises onboard the aircraft carrier, being part of a cultural evening and partaking in Bara Khana with the Navy personnel.

"People love celebrating Diwali with their families. And so do I, which is why every year I meet our Army and security personnel who keep our nation safe," Modi said.

"Witnessed an awe-inspiring Air Power Demo on INS Vikrant, showcasing precision and prowess. The take-off and landing of MiG-29 fighters on a short runway, both in daylight and in the dark night, was a breathtaking display of skill, discipline and technological excellence," he said.

While onboard INS Vikrant, the prime minister went to the Flightdeck, surrounded by MiG 29K fighter aircraft.

Modi also witnessed a vibrant cultural programme where the officers and sailors of the Indian Navy sang various patriotic songs, including a song specially written by them to commemorate the success of Indian Armed Forces in Operation Sindoor.

The prime minister was deeply moved by this experience, sources said.

On Monday morning, Modi joined a yoga session on the deck of INS Vikrant and also witnessed a spectacular steampast of warships and flypast by aircraft.

He delivered an inspiring address to the Navy personnel and also gave them sweets.

"INS Vikrant is not just a warship. It is a testimony to 21st-century India's hard work, talent, impact and commitment," Modi said.

He added that the name Brahmos strikes fear in some minds and now many countries are keen to buy these missiles.

"Last night spent onboard INS Vikrant is hard to put into words. I saw the immense energy and enthusiasm you all were filled with. When I saw you singing patriotic songs yesterday, and the way you described Operation Sindoor in your songs, no words can ever fully convey the experience that a jawan feels standing on a battlefield," Modi said.

"My Diwali has been special as it was spent amongst you," he said.

INS Vikrant, India's first home-built aircraft carrier, was commissioned in 2022 to strengthen the country's naval presence.

Described as a city on the move, INS Vikrant is the largest warship to be built in India and also India's second operational aircraft carrier after INS Vikramaditya, which was built on a Russian platform.

The prime minister witnessed the naval might of the western fleet on full display as warships took part in the steampast.

The warships that were part of the steampast included INS Vikrant, INS Vikramaditya, INS Surat, INS Mormugao, INS Chennai, INS Imphal, INS Kolkata, INS Tushil, INS Tabar, INS Teg, INS Betwa, INS Deepak, and INS Aditya.

The aircraft that took part in the flypast included Chetak, with flag and naval ensign, MH 60 R, Seaking, Kamov 31, Dornier, P8I, and MiG 29K.

The prime minister has been celebrating Diwali with the armed forces since 2014.

Last year, he visited the India-Pakistan border in Kutch in Gujarat to celebrate Diwali with the personnel of the Border Security Force, Army, Navy and Air Force.