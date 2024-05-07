Begin typing your search...

ByPTIPTI|7 May 2024 2:31 AM GMT
PM Modi casts his vote in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday voted at a polling booth in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency in the single-phase voting for 25 seats in Gujarat.

Modi reached the polling booth at Nishan Public School in Ranip locality of Ahmedabad city soon after the polling began at 7 am and cast his vote.

Union minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah, who is contesting to retain the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, was present when Modi reached the polling booth.

