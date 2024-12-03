PM Modi calls up Stalin, assures support amid crisis

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called up Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in connection with the massive flooding in many districts of the state, government sources said.

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured all possible help and support to Tamil Nadu owing to the flooding caused by Cyclonic storm Fengal.

This comes after CM Stalin urged PM Modi to release Rs 2,000 crores from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for restoration and rehabilitation work. He had urged the Union government to depute a central team to undertake a comprehensive assessment of damages.

The Chief Minister said the cyclone inundated 2.11 lakh hectares of farmland and damaged critical infrastructure in the state.

"Cyclone Fengal has wreaked unprecedented havoc across 14 districts of Tamil Nadu, affecting 1.5 crore people, inundating 2.11 lakh hectares of farmland, and damaging critical infrastructure. Given the magnitude of destruction, I urge Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release Rs2000 crore from the NDRF immediately to aid emergency restoration and rehabilitation efforts," Stalin posted on X.

Meanwhile, all schools and colleges will remain closed in four districts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday due to heavy rainfall from Cyclone Fengal.

"All schools in the Nilgiris district will be closed on December 3, 2024, given heavy rainfall," announced District Magistrate Lakshmi Bhavya on Tuesday.

Earlier, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for the families of seven people who lost their lives in a landslide due to heavy downpours in Thiruvannamalai district.

"I express my deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of those who died in this accident and have ordered that each of the families of the deceased be provided with Rs. 5 lakhs each from the Chief Minister's General Relief Fund," Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said in a press release.

This comes after seven people including five children were trapped under the ground in a landslide in Thiruvannamalai. According to the press release, the deceased have been identified as Rajkumar and his wife Meena (27).

The family was residing on 11th Street in VOC Nagar. The aftereffects of the cyclone are also expected to bring heavy rainfall to some districts of Tamil Nadu.