PM Modi calls on V-P Dhankhar after tendering resignation

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar here on Wednesday soon after tendering his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu.

This was the first meeting of Prime Minister Modi after securing a third term in the just-concluded Lok Sabha election.

Official sources said Dhankhar presented a bouquet to Modi that had three lotus flowers, signifying a third consecutive term, surrounded by lilies.

During the meeting, the prime minister was also served "peda", a delicacy from Chirawa in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu, the home district of Dhankhar, and jaggery from Meerut, a prominent agricultural produce from the region, the sources said.

Prime Minister Modi earlier called on President Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and tendered his resignation along with the Union Council of Ministers.

The President accepted the resignation and requested the prime minister and the Union Council of Ministers to continue in office till the new government was formed, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The BJP on its own got 240 seats and the NDA a clear majority in the 543-member House, while the principal opposition party Congress bagged 99 seats.