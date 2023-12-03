PM Modi arrives at BJP headquarters

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the BJP headquarters here as the party triumphed in the Assembly elections of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan.

As the PM arrived at the party headquarters, party supporters showered flower petals on him.

"Sapne nahi haqiqat bunte hai, tabhi toh sab Modi kon chunte hai," was painted in the backdrop on the stage where senior leaders Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and party President J.P. Nadda were present to welcome him.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Shah made a triumphant arrival. The atmosphere at the party office was also charged with excitement when Nadda joined the celebration on Sunday.

Party workers, brimming with enthusiasm, gathered for a mega celebration to mark the favourable election results. BJP got a brute majority in Madhya Pradesh as it retained power in the state, and wrested power from Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.