PM inaugurates revamped Ayodhya Dham railway station, flags off new trains

AYODHYA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Ayodhya Dham railway station.

The Prime Minister arrived in the temple town and was received by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel at the airport.

The Prime Minister held a roadshow while enroute to the railway station. Thousands of people had lined up along the route, showering rose petals on the convoy and cheering the Prime Minister.

Devotional songs dedicated to Lord Ram were being played out on the streets in the town as school children put up dance performances.





The Prime Minister flagged off six trains from the railway stations which included two Amrit Bharat trains and six Vande Bharat trains.



Later, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the newly-built airport and will lay the foundation stones for a slew of development projects in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the holy city has been decked up with flowers, murals and thematic ornamental columns amid heavy security deployment. Huge posters with images of Modi have been put up at prominent locations here, while cut-outs of Lord Ram have been installed outside the redeveloped railway station.

This visit by the Prime Minister comes just ahead of the 'pran pratishtha' or consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir on January 22.