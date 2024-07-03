PM has still not visited Manipur: Cong slams Modi's remarks on violence-hit state in RS

NEW DELHI: Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on Manipur in the Rajya Sabha, the Congress on Wednesday said he made an "astounding claim" that the situation is normal there when in actuality it is still tense and pointed out that he has still not visited the state since violence erupted in May last year.

The opposition party's attack came after Prime Minister Modi said violence in Manipur is continuously declining and the schools have reopened in most part of the state, and efforts are being made to ensure a return of complete peace.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Modi said the Centre was working with the state government and others to restore normalcy in the state.

In his reaction to the remarks, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Today in the Rajya Sabha, after months of absolute silence on the issue, the non-biological PM made the astounding claim that the situation in Manipur is normal."

"In actuality, the situation is still tense as the MP from Inner Manipur pointed out in the Lok Sabha on 1st July. And the non-biological Pradhan Mantri has still not visited Manipur since it erupted on the night of May 3rd, 2023 -- nor has he met with the political leaders of the state. The President's Address too was silent on the issue," he said.

Replying to a debate on the motion to thank President Droupadi Murmu for her address to a joint sitting of the Parliament, the prime minister said that more than 500 people have been arrested and over 11,000 FIRs have been registered in Manipur.

Modi further said Manipur was facing flood situation as well and the Centre has dispatched two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to the state.

Earlier in the day, the Congress hit out at the government over its second MP from Manipur not having been allowed to speak before Prime Minister Modi's address in the Lok Sabha. The Congress said the prime minister repeated his old allegations, cracked jokes and took jibes but did not have the patience to listen to the voice of the legislator from the violence-hit state.

The Opposition party also alleged it seems the prime minister is deliberately "turning his back" to the plight of Manipur.

Manipur plunged into violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in May last year. Since then some 200 people have been killed, while thousands have been displaced following large scale arson that has gutted homes and government buildings.