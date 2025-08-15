Begin typing your search...
PM greets nation on Independence Day
"Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day. May this day inspire us to keep working even harder to realise the dreams of our freedom fighters and build a Viksit Bharat. Jai Hind," Modi said in a post on X.
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the nation on its 79th Independence Day and urged everyone to work even harder to build a developed Bharat.
"Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day. May this day inspire us to keep working even harder to realise the dreams of our freedom fighters and build a Viksit Bharat. Jai Hind," Modi said in a post on X.
Next Story