PM greets nation on Independence Day

    "Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day. May this day inspire us to keep working even harder to realise the dreams of our freedom fighters and build a Viksit Bharat. Jai Hind," Modi said in a post on X.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

    NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the nation on its 79th Independence Day and urged everyone to work even harder to build a developed Bharat.

