Kharge, who became Congress president in October 2022, turned 82 on Sunday.

ByPTIPTI|21 July 2024 6:38 AM GMT
PM greets Kharge on birthday
 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (ANI)

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on his birthday, and wished for his long and healthy life.

"Birthday wishes to Congress President and the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life," Modi said on X.

