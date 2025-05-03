PM continues to shun Manipur; Shah big failure: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "continues to shun" Manipur and Union Home Minister Amit Shah proved to be a "big failure" in managing the situation in the state which has been in the grip of ethnic strife since 2023.

Congress General Secretary In-charge, Communications, Jairam Ramesh said the BJP formed a government in Manipur with a massive mandate in February 2022, and exactly two years ago today, the state erupted in sectarian violence.

"What began on May 3, 2023, therefore, was the self-dictated, self-directed derailment of the so-called double engine sarkar in the state. Three months later, the Supreme Court was compelled to declare that there had been an absolute breakdown of Constitutional machinery in the state," Ramesh said on X.

Faced with a no-confidence motion to be moved by the Congress in the state assembly, the Modi government forced the CM to resign and finally imposed President's Rule on February 13, 2025 -- twenty months after the people demanded it, he said.

"The anguish and suffering of Manipur continues. Political games are being played. No worthwhile reconciliation process is underway. Over 60,000 internally displaced persons continue to live in relief camps in conditions of great stress," Ramesh said.

"Most importantly, the PM continues to avoid and shun Manipur. He has met with nobody from the state. He has gone all over the world but has not found the time nor the inclination nor the sensitivity to visit the troubled state and reach out to the people there," he said.

The Home Minister to whom the PM has outsourced management of Manipur has proved to be a "big failure," Ramesh alleged.

"Manipur deserves better. The people of Manipur are waiting for the PM to arrive in Imphal and go around the beautiful state and extend the healing touch --at least to the extent that he is capable of doing so," the Congress general secretary said.

More than 220 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.