PM approves flood mitigation project of Rs 561 cr

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to release in advance the second instalment of the Centre’s contribution to the SDRF of Rs 493.60 to Andhra Pradesh and Rs 450 crore to Tamil Nadu in view of the floods caused by Cyclone Michaung, Union Minister Amit Shah said.

In a post on X, Shah said the Prime Minister has also approved the first urban flood mitigation project of Rs 561.29 crore for ‘Integrated Urban Flood Management activities for Chennai Basin Project’ under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF), which also includes central assistance of Rs 500 crore.

The severe cyclonic storm Michaung has affected Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Though the extent of damage is varied, many areas of these states have been inundated, affecting standing crops, the Home Minister said.

“To help the state governments with the management of relief necessitated by the cyclonic storm, PM @narendramodi Ji directed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to release in advance the central share of the 2nd instalment of SDRF (State Disaster Response Fund) of Rs 493.60 to Andhra Pradesh and Rs 450 crore to Tamil Nadu,” he said.

The central government had already released the first instalment of the same amount to the two states, he added.

“I pray for the safety and well-being of all those affected. We stand with them in this crucial hour and will ensure the situation normalises at the earliest,” Shah said. Michaung left behind a trail of destruction in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu’s capital city Chennai.

Urban flood mitigation project

In another post, Shah said Chennai is facing major floods for the third time in the last eight years. He said the nation is witnessing more instances of metropolitan cities receiving excessive rainfall, leading to sudden flooding.

“Guided by a pro-active approach, PM @narendramodi Ji has approved the first urban flood mitigation project of Rs 561.29 crore for ‘Integrated Urban Flood Management activities for Chennai Basin Project’ under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund, which also includes Central assistance of Rs 500 crore,” he said. Shah said the mitigation project would help make Chennai flood-resilient. “This is the first in a series of urban flood mitigation efforts and will help develop a broader framework for urban flood management,” he said.