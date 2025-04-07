Pleas challenging validity of Waqf law mentioned in SC for urgent hearing

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider listing petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna took note of the submissions of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, that the petitions needed to be listed for urgent hearing.

He said several other petitions have already been filed.

"I will see the mentioning letter in the afternoon and take a call. We will list it," the CJI said.

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was earlier passed by Parliament after heated debates in both Houses.

Several petitions, including one by Samastha Kerala Jamiathul Ulema, have been filed in the apex court challenging the validity of the Act.

In its petition, the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has said that this law was a "direct attack on the country's Constitution, which not only provides equal rights to its citizens but also grants them complete religious freedom".

"This bill is a dangerous conspiracy to strip Muslims of their religious freedom. Therefore, we have challenged the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, in the Supreme Court, and the state units of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind will also challenge the constitutional validity of this law in the high courts of their respective states," the Jamiat stated.