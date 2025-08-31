Plea in SC seeks direction to EC to frame rules for registration, regulation of political parties

NEW DELHI: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Election Commission to frame rules for registration and regulation of political parties to promote secularism, transparency and political justice.

The plea alleged that "bogus political parties" were not only posing a serious threat to democracy but also maligning the country by appointing hardcore criminals, kidnappers, drug smugglers and money launderers as national and state office bearers after taking huge amounts of money from them.

"There are no rules and regulations for political parties. Therefore, many separatists have formed their political party to collect donations. Some office bearers of these parties have succeeded in getting police protection also," said the plea, filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay.

Referring to a recent media report, the plea claimed that the income tax department found a "fake" political party that was "converting black money into white by deducting 20 per cent commission".

"Transparency and accountability in the working of political parties are essential in public interest as they perform public function and, therefore, ECI must frame rules and regulations for them," the plea, filed through lawyer Ashwani Kumar Dubey, said.

It said the apex court has initiated various reforms to bring transparency and probity in public life.

''The move to regulate political parties within the ambit of the Constitution would pave the way for robust democratic functioning," it said.

Alternatively, the plea has sought a direction to the Law Commission of India to examine the best practices of developed democratic countries and prepare a comprehensive report on registration and regulation of political parties to reduce corruption and criminalisation in politics.