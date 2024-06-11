Piyush Goyal takes charge of Commerce Ministry

NEW DELHI: Senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal on Tuesday took charge of the Commerce and Industry Ministry and said it will work to promote the country's economic growth.

Jitin Prasada also assumed charge as the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry.

Goyal said the ministry is committed to making India a Vikshit Bharat by 2047.

Goyal took charge of the ministry for the second time.

The commerce minister, who won his first Lok Sabha elections from Mumbai North constituency by a margin of over 3.5 lakh votes, took oath as the Cabinet Minister on June 9.

The ministers also reviewed the working of the two departments - commerce and DPIIT with all the senior officials here.

Goyal is taking charge at a time when India's merchandise exports declined by 3.1 per cent to USD 437 billion, and a 3.5 per cent contraction was recorded in the foreign direct investments (FDI) into India in 2023-24 due to global economic uncertainties and a slowdown in demand.

FDI declined to USD 44.42 billion in the last fiscal from USD 46 billion in 2022-23.