Pinarayi Vijayan’s only aim is money: Congress

KOCHI: Kerala State Congress President K. Sudhakaran on Thursday slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, saying that he is now a changed personality and his only aim is money.

K. Sudhakaran hails from Vijayan’s home town and is his old college mate and an arch political rival.

“In the SNC Lavalin scam, in which Vijayan was involved and the case is in the apex court, it was his party which took away the large sum of money,” Sudhakaran, who represents the Kannur Lok Sabha seat, said during a party meeting in Trissur.

“But today, Vijayan who hails from my place and is a college mate of mine was never like this before. Today, his only aim is money, money and more money. It doesn’t matter how it comes as long as it comes from one way or the other. Things have come to such a stage now, that he will go down as the most corrupt chief ministers India has ever seen. It’s really shameful,” Sudhakaran said.

He urged the party workers to ensure that they have to work for the betterment of the party as the CPI-M has a well-oiled party machinery and the Lok Sabha polls are round the corner.