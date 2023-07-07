Pinarayi Vijayan questions Cong' "suspicious silence" on UCC

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday questioned the Congress party's "suspicious silence" on the Uniform Civil Code and questioned whether it can take a firm stand against the "Sangh Parivar" on this issue.

"Does the @INCIndia have a clear stand on the #UniformCivilCode? Their suspicious silence is deceitful. When it is the need of the hour to resist the Sangh Parivar's attacks on India's plurality, is the INC ready to take a firm stand against them?" the Chief Minister tweeted.

Earlier on Saturday, Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh stoked up controversy by saying that Congress would support the Uniform Civil Code. He, however, added that he would go by the decision of the party on the issue.

"Congress party has always represented all segments of the fabric of India...As far as uniform civil code is concerned. We have said in this that we believe in the uniformity of diversity...So before bringing any law, no one should feel that this law is against them...There has to be a strong consensus building amongst all the parties concerned...But they (BJP) have to take everybody on board...," Vikramaditya Singh, who is the son of Himachal PCC chief Pratibha Singh and late Chief Minister Virbhadhra Singh said. "I said that whatever final line will be given by our party chief, we stand with that. As far as the unity and integrity is concerned, we stand with the national sentiments of the people of India," he added.

Earlier in a tweet, former finance minister P Chidambaram responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent pitch for Uniform Civil Code in the country stated that while in an abstract sense, the PM equating a Nation to a Family may appear true, the reality is very different.

"A family is knit together by blood relationships. A nation is brought together by a Constitution which is a political-legal document Even in a family there is diversity. The Constitution of India recognised diversity and plurality among the people of India. A UCC is an aspiration. It cannot be forced on the people by an agenda-driven majoritarian government," the former union minister said.

"A UCC imposed on the people will only widen the divisions The Hon'ble PM's strong pitch for the UCC is intended to divert attention from inflation, unemployment, hate crimes, discrimination and denying States' rights. The people must be vigilant. Having failed in good governance, the BJP is deploying the UCC to polarise the electorate and attempt to win the next elections," he added.

A Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group had earlier held a meeting at former AICC chief Sonia Gandhi's residence on the Uniform Civil Code.



