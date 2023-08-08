Begin typing your search...

PIL seeking sealing of Gyanvapi premises dismissed as withdrawn by HC

The PIL was filed on Wednesday last before the the court seeking directions to the state government and district administration to seal the entire Gyanvapi mosque

ByPTIPTI|8 Aug 2023 8:59 AM GMT
PIL seeking sealing of Gyanvapi premises dismissed as withdrawn by HC
Gyanvapi mosque

PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday dismissed as withdrawn a PIL seeking a direction to the Uttar Pradesh government to seal the entire Gyanvapi premises without affecting the ASI survey order of the Varanasi court.

The court dismissed the petition as withdrawn when petitioner counsel made a prayer to approach the appropriate forum as per law and file an application for the reliefs claimed in the PIL A bench comprising Chief Justice Pritinker Diwakar and Justice Ashutosh Srivastava passed the order.

The PIL was filed on Wednesday last before the the court seeking directions to the state government and district administration to seal the entire Gyanvapi mosque without affecting the ASI survey.

The petition was filed by Jitender Singh “Visen”, Rakhi Singh and others.

NationalUttar Pradesh governmentGyanvapiGyanvapi premisesChief Justice Pritinker DiwakarGyanvapi mosque
PTI

