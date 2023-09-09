Petitioner moves Bihar court against A Raja

MUZAFFARPUR: A petition was filed before a Bihar court accusing DMK MP A Raja and Congress leader and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Friday for causing hurt to Hindu sentiments.

The petition was filed before the court of Muzaffarpur Chief Judicial Magistrate Pankaj Kumar Lal by local resident and lawyer Sudhir Kumar Ojha, who had earlier this week filed a similar complaint against Chief Minister MK Stalin, who heads the DMK and the latter’s son and Minister Udhayanidhi.

In the petition, Ojha, who remains in news for his petitions against political bigwigs and other celebrities, has assailed the statements of Raja and Kharge about Sanatana Dharma. The petitioner has sought trial of DMK leader Raja and Kharge junior.

The court has posted the matter for hearing on September 16.